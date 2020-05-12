Tunisia: Ghannouchi Announces Resumption of Ordinary Monitoring Work Measures

12 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The exceptional measures applied to plenary sessions will be maintained with the effective presence for those who want, Speaker of House of People's Representatives (HPR) Rached Ghannouchi announced.

He indicated, at the opening of the plenary session dedicated to the examination of a set of economic bills, that electronic voting would be kept, pursuant to the gradual option for targeted lockdown and in accordance with the decisions of the HPR bureau on May 7.

He also said that it had been agreed to resume ordinary measures related to the HPR's control work regarding oral and written questions and MPs' interventions based on Article 118 of the HPR's Rules of Procedure.

Besides, Ghannouchi reiterated the HPR's solidarity with President of the Energy Committee and President of the Free Destourian Party Abir Moussi who had been subject to terrorist threats, calling for the initiation of an investigation into this case.

The HPR Speaker affirmed commitment to the national unity, solidarity and self-sacrifice expressed by all the parliamentary groups, political parties and civil society components with regard to the terrorist threats targetting MPs and politicians.

