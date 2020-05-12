South Africa: Sisulu Orders Probe Into Department of Water and Sanitation

12 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed Advocate Terry Motau to lead a team of lawyers to probe corruption allegation reports at the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

"I have directed Motau and a team that he is going to be working with, that l want all reports on fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure of the department and all Water Boards to be reviewed and all recommendations implemented. Officials and service providers involved in corruption must face the consequences," the Minister said on Tuesday.

Sisulu said there is a lack of consequence management in the DWS, and as a result, many officials implicated in fraud and corruption remain at work or are suspended with pay.

She said priority must be given to all allegations facing Water Boards and senior managers of the DWS.

"I received a report that more than R16 Billion worth of projects have been issued irregularly, including blanket corruption and fraud by officials, to an extent of awarding tenders to themselves and close relatives. This will not happen on my watch," Sisulu said.

Motau has been involved in a number of high-profile investigations with the recent one being the "Great Bank Heist" which focused on corruption and looting at VBS Bank in Limpopo.

"We believe that Motau has the necessary experience and will lead a team of professionals to make sure that in the water sector there is consequence management and value for money," the Minister said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.