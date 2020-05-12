South Africa: Concern At Increasing COVID-19 Cases

12 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has noted a resurgence of positive cases in East London, where 98 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

"Additionally, six officials and three inmates were confirmed to be positive in the Western Cape, whilst Kimberly registered one case of an official. As a result, the total number of positive cases is now at 321," said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

In a bid to curb the further spread of the virus, the department appointed a medical advisory panel and an additional 393 nursing personnel, to avail immediate expertise in the management of infections, prevention and control measures.

"This measure is also aimed at strengthening the capacity of the department in dealing with COVID-19, particularly in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape," said Nxumalo.

The department said the number of recoveries has increased to 92.

The provincial breakdown of COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Eastern Cape - 223

Officials - 50

Inmates - 173

59 recoveries

2 deaths

Western Cape - 81

Officials - 73

Inmates - 8

Recoveries - 30

One death

Limpopo - 2

Officials - 2

Inmates - 0

One recovery

Gauteng - 13

Officials - 4

Inmates - 9

One recovery

Northern Cape

Officials - 1

Head Office

Officials - 1

One recovery

