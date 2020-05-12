South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Appoints Legal Team for Fraud and Corruption Investigation Within Water and Sanitation and Water Boards

press release

Sisulu Appoints Advocate Terry Motau to lead the implementation of fraud and corruption reports at the DWS and Water Boards

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed Advocate Terry Motau, SC, to lead a team of lawyers to review all fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure reports, and to ensure that all recommendations are implemented.

The Minister indicated that there is lack of consequence management in the Department of Water and Sanitation, and as a result many officials implicated in fraud and corruption remain at work or are suspended with pay.

"I have directed Adv. Motau and a team that he is going to be working that I want all reports on fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure of the Department and all Water Boards to be reviewed and that all recommendations be implemented. Officials and service providers involved in corruption must face the consequences", Sisulu said.

The Minister added that priority must be given to all allegations facing Water Boards and senior managers of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

"I received a report that more than R16 Billion worth of projects have been issued irregularly, including blanket corruption and fraud by officials, to an extent of awarding tenders to themselves and close relatives", Sisulu said.

Adv. Terry Motau, SC, has been involved in a number of high-profile investigations with the recent one being the "Great Bank Heist" which focused on corruption and looting at VBS Bank in Limpopo.

"We believe that Adv. Motau has the necessary experience and will lead a team of professionals to make sure that in the water sector there is consequence management and value for money", Sisulu concluded.