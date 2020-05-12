South Africa: KZN Premier Orders Probe After Child Seen Manhandled By Officers During Lockdown Tussle

12 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has called for an investigation into the manhandling of a KZN child while KwaDukuza crime prevention and traffic officers were allegedly enforcing lockdown regulations.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, was taken at a complex in Ballito, on the north coast of the province, on Sunday morning, showing the scuffle between the officers and others while the child is being dragged out of the premises by the arm - all this while shouting for his father.

Zikalala said the peace officers were responding to a complaint after several families had been seen at the beach that morning.

He instructed Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli and Cooperative and Local Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka to launch an urgent investigation into the alleged incident and to provide him with a report.

"As the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, we do not condone any form of abuse against citizens, especially children, during the Covid-19 national lockdown," said Zikalala.

Peace

Zikalala said that, while municipal peace officers have a responsibility to maintain peace in their neighbourhoods during the lockdown, "the abuse of children would not be tolerated as it is a violation of the Constitution".

"Our country's Constitution promotes special protection for children because they are among the most vulnerable members of society."

He also called for calm.

"We appeal for cool heads during this difficult time and also appeal to our people to respect the regulations of the lockdown, to prevent any unnecessary confrontation with law enforcement officers," he added.

KwaDukuza's acting mayor, Dolly Govender, told News24 on Monday night that she condemned the incident.

"I was ashamed of seeing what is happening with community safety officials. I have spoken to a senior official, who is calling in these officers to ascertain what happened."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.