South Africa: Of Babies, Bathwater and Capitalism - Let's Not Throw Out the Bath

opinion

Reforming capitalism is complex - because of the way the globalised economy is structured, there are no solutions available that only target the wealthy and the powerful. Whichever industries are singled out for cutting, there will be collateral consequences in the form of (masses of) impoverished people.

Jeff Rudin's writing is reliably clear, eloquent and rousing; his remedies radical, simple and wrong.

The ostensible focus of Rudin's latest piece "Saving the baby from Michael Moore's dirty bathwater" (Daily Maverick, 7 May 2020) is Michael Moore's controversial new movie on the environmental movement. His real target though is neither Moore himself, nor his faux-progressive critics, but rather, as ever, the capitalist system as such.

Using the medieval metaphor of the baby and the bathwater, Rudin takes specific aim at the idea that the climate crisis is a crisis of overpopulation. We need to be careful, he says, to focus on getting rid of the dirty system (that's the bathwater), without in the process condemning the bulk of the human race (the baby). It's a somewhat ungainly setup, but it allows him to exonerate "us" while casting the rapacious "them" as squarely and solely to blame. In other words, it's not the...