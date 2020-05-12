South Africa: Two Teens Shot Dead While Pushing Car in Cape Town

12 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Two people were arrested on Tuesday after two teenagers were gunned down in a double murder in Cape Town, police have confirmed.

It is understood that the two boys, aged 16 and 17, had been pushing an apparent broken-down car in Hanover Park when shots were fired at them.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the teenagers were shot and killed around 20:10 in Greenturf Road on Monday night.

The suspected perpetrators fled in a black Opel Corsa bakkie, he said.

"Investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 24 and 37. Once they have been charged, they are due to make a court appearance on murder charges."

Traut said the motive for the murders was yet to be established, but News24 understands the incident is believed to be gang-related.

