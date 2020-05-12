Namibia: SOEs Spurn Local Capital Market to Borrow Outside

State-owned enterprises appear to have a very low appetite for the local capital market and willingness to tap into the Namibian Stock Exchange to raise funds, and would rather take the begging bowl to foreign markets.

This could also mean public enterprises are a risky investment and the local market, that has always played it safe, is not interested in their debt.

At the end of 2019, state owned enterprises borrowed N$10 billion from outside market compared to a merely N$1,2 billion from the domestic market.

This was revealed by the Bank of Namibia and the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority in the recently released Financial Stability Report (FSR).

The total debt of public enterprises moderated to N$11,1 billion at the end of 2019, N$300 million lower than reported in the last FSR.

The decline in total debt of these enterprises was predominantly driven by principal repayments in the energy and transport sectors during 2019.

Analysts have said sometimes these loans are taken out by the central government using state-owned enterprises balance sheets.

The N$11,1 billion debt is part of the N$41,5 billion domestic debt of private entities (corporate debt) from local lenders in 2019.

Out of the domestic debt, a total of N$5,6 billion was listed on the NSX as corporate bonds, whose value declined due to several bonds maturing during 2019.

In addition, the report indicated that there were fewer bond issuances during 2019 than in the preceding year.

"Meanwhile, N$6,5 billion of the total outstanding corporate bonds in 2019 were issued by commercial banks, and N$1,5 billion by state-owned enterprises, while non-bank entities were responsible for the remaining N$300 million," the report shows.

Out of N$11,1 billion debt in 2019 only, N$1,5 billion was issued as bonds, in which the public can participate through the NSX.

This means, despite various knocks on treasury for funding needs, public enterprises are reluctant to go out on their own and use their balance sheet and various internal structures to raise additional capital.

FOREIGN CORPORATE DEBT

The country's foreign corporate debt (private companies and state-owned enterprises) stood at N$85,7 billion at the end of 2019, bringing the total debt, [excluding central government debt] to N$127,2 billion. This is more than 72% of the country's production level.

For that, the private companies have spent N$19,9 billion on foreign lenders as part of their debt service costs which increased by 15,3% in 2019 from N$17,2 billion in 2018.

The N$19,9 billion is at least 26% of the total debt owed by private companies, which stood at N$75 billion. This also indicates that borrowing to Namibian companies is a lucrative market or companies are shifting profits through loans.

The regulators attributed the increase in debt servicing cost to the increase in principal repayments made on inter-company borrowings in the mining sector of about N$2,6 billion.

However, the bank did not reveal in the report how much public enterprises are spending on their foreign debt servicing.

To mitigate the risk emanating from the debt burden and servicing cost, the regulators said, the cumulative reduction of 200 basis points in the repo rate by the central bank to 4,25% in the March and April 2020 meetings and subsequent lending rate cuts by the commercial banks could offer households and corporates breathing space to repay their loans, while somewhat minimising systemic risks to the financial system.

Furthermore, the loan payment holidays including principal and interest ranging between six and 24 months may absorb the impact of the pandemic on households and businesses.

The central bank is also putting its cards on the fiscal policy responses such as the wage subsidy for the impacted sectors, accelerated repayment of overdue and undisputed value added tax refunds, to enhance cash flow for enterprises.

"However, if the risks from the Covid-19 pandemic to the financial system materialises, the impact on financial stability might be severe," the report noted.

