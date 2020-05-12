Namibia: MTC Flabbergasted By City of Windhoek Fibre License Approval

12 May 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Mobile Telecommunications Company, MTC, says it is shocked by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia's decision to award the City of Windhoek a Class Comprehensive Telecommunications Service License.

According to MTC the license enables the City to build and operate a telecommunications service network, to provide a service similar to other telecommunications service providers, which means for the provision of telecommunication services in Windhoek, a licensee needs to obtain approval from the City to set up telecommunication equipment on their land either by digging for fibre or putting up towers.

MTC's Tim Ekandjo said this decision by Communication's Authority is anti-competitive and against the Communications and Competitions Acts. MTC argues that with such authorization the City as a competitor, has the have the ability to slow down approvals for their own benefit.

"You cannot apply for one license and get something that you have not applied for. Secondly, if due process was followed we would have had the opportunity to object and or give comments but this process was not followed by Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia which we find very strange. Not having been given the opportunity to comment before the license was awarded, which flouts the elements of fair administrative action by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia," Ekandjo argued.

Ekandjo said MTC will consider its position in law regarding the license approval.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.