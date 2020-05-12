Namibia: MTC Flabbergasted By City of Windhoek Fibre License Approval

Mobile Telecommunications Company, MTC, says it is shocked by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia's decision to award the City of Windhoek a Class Comprehensive Telecommunications Service License.

According to MTC the license enables the City to build and operate a telecommunications service network, to provide a service similar to other telecommunications service providers, which means for the provision of telecommunication services in Windhoek, a licensee needs to obtain approval from the City to set up telecommunication equipment on their land either by digging for fibre or putting up towers.

MTC's Tim Ekandjo said this decision by Communication's Authority is anti-competitive and against the Communications and Competitions Acts. MTC argues that with such authorization the City as a competitor, has the have the ability to slow down approvals for their own benefit.

"You cannot apply for one license and get something that you have not applied for. Secondly, if due process was followed we would have had the opportunity to object and or give comments but this process was not followed by Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia which we find very strange. Not having been given the opportunity to comment before the license was awarded, which flouts the elements of fair administrative action by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia," Ekandjo argued.

Ekandjo said MTC will consider its position in law regarding the license approval.