Namibia: Pohamba's Assault Case Postponed

12 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Investigations into the case of Hamukoto Pohamba (41), who was last month arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in the capital, are ongoing.

Pohamba, son of former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, made another appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court before magistrate Celma Amadhila yesterday, when his case was postponed to 28 July for police investigation.

On 17 April, Pohamba was granted bail of N$2 000, which was extended yesterday until his next court appearance on 28 July.

Prosecutor Cedric Mundia represented the state.

The N$2 000 bail was granted on condition that the accused do not come within 50 metres of the complainant or her residence in Dorado Valley.

Other bail conditions include that Pohamba does not leave the district of Windhoek without making prior arrangements with the investigating police officer.

He was also ordered not to interfere either directly or indirectly with ongoing investigations into his case.

Pohamba is facing a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly assaulting his wife on 2 April 2020 near Maerua Mall along Robert Mugabe Avenue.

It is alleged he tried to strangle his wife and injured her on the back and chest.

Windhoek-based defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht is representing Pohamba. - Nampa

