Namibia: Capricorn, Entrepo Support Vulnerable Communities

12 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiary Entrepo Holdings, have donated N$240 000 towards a fund to build disaster resilient communities.

The fund is called the 'Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (SPES Charity) Relief Fund'.

According to the donors, these funds are meant to strengthen capacity and support the most vulnerable communities against the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The impact of the coronavirus has exerted pressure on pre-schools that the SPES Charity supports, as resources that children and teachers in the community receive, are now scarce.

The Capricorn Group's N$120 000 donation towards the SPES Relief fund, is specifically for supporting the teachers with a small grant for four months.

This is because these teachers and their families do not receive any income during the period schools are closed.

Entrepo's contribution of N$120 000 has been used to acquire and distribute food parcels to every child, teacher and their immediate families. This package also includes activity books and stationery to keep the level of early childhood development and education going on during this time.

"Capricorn Group is known for being connectors of positive change and has been a partner of SPES for some time. We are grateful for their support," said SPES spokesperson Coetzee Esmé.

The organisation has been involved in the community for more than 14 years and supports 25 informal preschools and nearly 1 700 children and 80 teachers.

These children grow up in circumstances shadowed by multidimensional poverty, hopelessness, abuse and neglect.

"Capricorn Group has always believed that we are stronger as one in all circumstances. We will continue doing our best to help people who have nothing to enable them to survive and prevent the contraction of the virus," said the group's chief executive officer, Thinus Prinsloo.

Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries recently contributed N$5 million to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

