Namibia: Ombudsman Weighs in On Struggle Kids

A CABINET decision, which directed that certain jobs be reserved for "children of the liberation struggle", is illegal and should be reversed, The Namibian has learnt.

"Struggle kids" are usually employed at Okamatapati, Omitara, Tses and Mariental among others.

Unemployed locals had taken issue with the practice, saying it deprives them of employment opportunities.

This prompted the unemployed youth and other citizens to protest against this practice.

In 2018, 143 positions for cleaners were reserved for struggle kids within the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

Ombudsman John Walters told The Namibian he wrote to Cabinet on Friday requesting an end to special treatment for struggle kids with regards to government employment.

Walters said he decided to act after temporary employed cleaners at the Ministry of Health and Social Services were not considered for permanent posts and struggle kids were employed instead.

"There is currently no statutory authority that permits Cabinet to make discriminative employment decisions with the aim of benefiting children of the liberation struggle to the prejudice of other citizens," Walters said.

Cabinet passed a resolution to address the plight of the struggle kids by appointing them in entry level posts at offices, ministries and agencies, while those with training would be employed in other reserved positions in the government.

Walters said struggle kids are employed without going through the normal recruitment process.

"The complaint was brought by volunteer cleaners at the health ministry, who feel extremely disgruntled and discriminated against because the children of the liberation struggle were permanently employed in cleaning posts without going through the normal public service recruitment procedures," he said.

Walters said a cleaning post at his office at Katima Mulilo were almost handed to a struggle kid without due recruitment procedures.

He said he had to intervene to ensure a fair recruitment process.

Walters said the plight of struggle kids cannot be denied, but violating citizens' rights is not legal.

"Namibia is founded upon principles of democracy, the rule of law and justice for all. The rule of law means government business should be conducted in accordance with the law and not arbitrarily," he said.

Ben Nangombe, executive director of health, confirmed that struggle kids are employed at the ministry as per Cabinet's directive.

He could, however, not provide further details on the matter at the time of going to print.

Bro-Matthew Shinguadja, executive director of labour, said he is aware of the letter of complaint by Walters as he was copied in, but said it was a Cabinet matter.