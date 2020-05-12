Namibia: Founding President Sam Nujoma Turns 91

FOUNDING president Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma marks his 91st birthday on Tuesday, and because of the Covid-19 outbreak he is celebrating it with only a few relatives and close friends to avoid mass gatherings.

Nujoma, who is also known as the 'Father of the Namibian nation', was born on 12 May 1929 at Ongandjera in northern Namibia.

Nujoma was Namibia's head of state for 15 years, from 1990 to 2005, as the first president after independence.

Several well-wishers, including the Sam Nujoma Foundation, issued statements on Tuesday, paying tributes to Nujoma as the leader of the Namibian revolution and icon of the liberation struggle who led the country through difficult times to achieve independence.

"We are indebted for your visionary leadership and unwavering spirit when you led us during the most difficult part of protracted struggle which culminated in our freedom and genuine independence, national reconciliation, peace and stability," reads the foundation's statement.

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) also issued a statement saying that the determination, wisdom and courage of Nujoma should be celebrated by every Namibian, as they are all enjoying freedom today.

"The SPYL wishes the founding president strength, good health and abundant blessings from God; may his wisdom continue to groom and inspire the young lions of Swapo and the youth at large into being responsible, cultured and disciplined members of the society," reads the statement.

It added that Namibians, especially the youth, should follow in the footsteps of Nujoma and unite as one towards the economic emancipation of the country, and have a common goal, which is to build the nation towards prosperity for all.

