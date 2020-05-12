Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Cases Rise to 37

12 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

THE number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe has risen to 37 after one more confirmed case was reported in Harare yesterday.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the total number of reported deaths remained at four while there have been three new recoveries.

The latest recoveries include three cases from Harare that were confirmed through two consecutive PCR negative tests from samples taken at least 24 hours apart in line with the WHO guidance.

Zimbabwe now has 12 recoveries.

"The Ministry would like to report that today, 740 rapid screening tests and 670 PCR tests done in the public sector. Additionally, 94 screening tests and 56 tests were done in the private sector giving a total of 834 rapid screening tests and 726 726 PCR tests done today (yesterday).

"One of the PCR tests done in Harare today was positive for Covid-19, whilst all the PCR tests done in Bulawayo were negative for Covid-19," said the Ministry.

Cumulatively, a total of 12 498 rapid screening tests and 10 598 PCR diagnostic tests had been as of yesterday.

The Ministry continues to be on high alert to the Covid-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against Covid-19 are to practice good personal hygiene, always wear a face mask in public places and exercise social distancing.

