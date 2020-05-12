Namibia: Police Descend On Hawkers

12 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Roxane Bayer

ABOUT 100 street vendors from Havana, Hakahana and Wanaheda in Windhoek were arrested by the police for violating emergency regulations yesterday.

According to the informal traders' spokesperson, Stefanus Kalangula, the vendors were detained yesterday morning after they were picked up from different trading spots across Windhoek.

"Some vendors even have children with them," Kalanula told The Namibian at the Wanaheda Police Station, where a crowd had gathered, trying to communicate with friends and relatives who had been detained.

Kalangula was ordered by police officers to leave the police station.

"If you don't want people to sell, give them food," Ester Andreas, a street vendor who previously also had her goods confiscated, told The Namibian after she was released.

Elifas Nghitomoka, also a representative of the informal traders, told The Namibian that three different groups of vendors had been brought in.

Masumi Hengari, whose sister-in-law was detained, said she came to the police station to ask what she could do to get her sister-in-law released. However, she allegedly said she was told to leave.

Hengari managed to call her sister-in-law while she was in police custody, but could not communicate with her clearly as there was too much noise among the crowd that had gathered outside looking for answers.

The officers at the Wanaheda Police Station denied this journalist access to the detained vendors, although they claimed the vendors were only brought in for questioning and had not been arrested.

Khomas regional police commander, commissioner Joseph Shikongo, however, told The Namibian that more than 100 vendors were arrested for operating stalls where they were not allowed to and that they had ignored the Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

"These people have been warned before," said Shikongo, adding that the vendors have been told to obtain letters from the City of Windhoek so that they can legally run their businesses at allocated sites.

He added that arresting vendors is the last resort for the police, not only because of the limited space in the cells, but also because they understand that running a stall is a matter of survival.

"I told my officers it should not only be a question of arresting people, but also educating them," said Shikongo.

Secretary general of the Namibia Informal Sector Organisation, Veripi Kandenge said guidelines on how vendors' stall should be set up and run should be made clear to vendors.

He, however, admitted that vendors also need education on trading methods to void clashes with authorities.

"Educating the hawkers will be vital to avoid such incidents," he said.

Kandenge said his organisation will release a full statement today on the matter.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.