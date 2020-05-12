Malawi: 7 Charged for Presidential Convoy Attack On Remand Waiting Bail Ruling

Seven people charged over their alleged role in the stoning of President Peter Mutharika's convoy with stones in Ndirande last Thursday have been formally charged in Magistrate Court.

The suspects, who include renowned Ndirande career criminal Dan Kaole, have been slapped with four counts, three charges of malicious damage to three vehicles contrary t Section 344 (1) of the Penal Code.

They also answer one charge of unlawful wounding contrary to Section 241 (1) A of the Penal Code.

The suspects - being represented by lawyer Wester Kossam - have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

There was no mention of stoning official presidential motorcade but governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vehicles in the Presidential Convoy.

Lawyer Kossam asked the court to release the suspect on bail, saying they are not a flight risk and that their families depend on them for a living.

He also told the court that two if the suspects sustained injuries during their arrests but have not had access to medical treatment,

Police officer Senior Superintendent Bright Sanudi, prosecuting, objected to the bail application, saying the suspects could interfere with witnesses the State intends to parade.

Blantyre Senior Resident Magistrate Ackia Mwanyongo reserved the ruling for bail application to Wednesday.

However, the magistrate ordered police to take the two injured suspect to the hospital to get medical attention.

The suspects were taken to Chichiri Prison on remand.

President Mutharika's motorcade was pelted Friday evening after presenting his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the July 2 fresh presidential election.

Mutharika, presidential candidate for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and his running mate Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF), were on a joint parade in the township.