Malawi: MP Majaza Donates to Mchinji Muslims

12 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Banda

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mchinji North East, Esther Majaza has donated food items to Muslims in her constituency as they are observing the holy month of Ramadan.Majaza, a devout Moslem herself, made the donation to all the 11 Mosques in her constituency.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Majaza who is Deputy Minister of Irrigation and Water Development said charity work is one of the five pillars of Islam.

"Charity work is a very important part of Islam and is even more significant during Ramadan," she said.

Majaza urged Muslims in the country to preach message of love and unity among the Muslim community.

Chairperson for Muslim Association of Malawi, Mchinji chapter, Sheik Jackson Sanudi commended Majaza for the support.

He urged other well-wishers to make a special effort to connect with their communities and reach out to people who need help in this holy month.

"Ramadan is also a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, doing good deeds and spending time with family and friends," he said.

Majaza donated food items including, rice and sugar. She also donated plastic cups.

