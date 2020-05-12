Namibia: Teaching Materials a Relief for Parents

WHILE study materials are distributed to pupils countrywide to facilitate continued education, some parents say they are unable to collect these resources due to distance or work obligations.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture last week started distributing tailor-made booklets for pupils from Grade 0 to Grade 7 to parents and guardians.

Sanet Steenkamp, executive director of education, arts and culture, last week said the ministry has so far disseminated booklets to 600 000 pupils directly and through newspa-per inserts.

This material is meant to help pupils and parents who do not have access to the internet.

The Namibian spoke to teachers and parents last week to find out how these resources were received.

Martha Kandjabanga, a Grade 2 teacher at Moses Van der Byl Primary School, said parents have responded positively so far.

"They are asking questions when they don't understand. It shows they are interested in their children's education," she said.

Kandjabanga said the day on which study materials were distributed may have been inconvenient for parents, as only 17 out of 40 parents pitched to collect the resources.

Victor Iputa, a parent at the same school, said he came to collect his son's books and had to return to work.

"This way is better, because we can read with the child. I couldn't access e-learning since my phone doesn't have internet," he said.

Rafiolla Goses said she came to collect books for her brother, because her mother could not.

Another parent, Albinos Kundishishi, said it was too early to establish the effectiveness of this new way of learning.

"I can't really say if this will work, but it's a good effort from the government to keep kids busy at home instead of doing nothing," he said.

Kundishishi said he has not been able to access e-learning links, but said he would like to be able to do so for the sake of his son in Grade 4.

Michelle Gowases, also a parent, said it is exhausting to teach children at home, because she is not sure what to teach.

"A programme should be implemented to train parents to teach children," she said.

Nelson Tjituka, head of the senior primary department at Bet-El Primary School, said the number of parents showing up to collect booklets was disappointing.

"I expected parents to come in big numbers since the material is free, how-ever, only 10 to 15 parents from a class of 40 pupils showed up," Tjituka said.

Absalom Absalom public relations officer at the ministry said the consignment for pre-primary and Grade 1 booklets was delivered on 28 March to circuit offices countrywide, mate-rial for Grades 2 to 3 was delivered yesterday, and booklets for Grades 4 to 7 will be distributed countrywide during the course of the week.

He said the objective of the booklets is to complement the curriculum of each grade and to help those pupils who do not have access to social media and internet platforms.

He urged parents to ensure that the booklets are used properly.

"Continued learning during this period is not aimed at promotion or grading, but rather at keeping them busy and doing revision," he said.