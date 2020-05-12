Malawi Public Broadcaster Mbc Apologizes Over TV Insults On Chilima

Photo: Lameck Masina/VOA
VP Saulos Chilima (file photo).
12 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Lovemore Gunde

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has "unconditionally apologize" to all Malawians for a picture containing vulgar language against Vce President Sulous Chilima which it carried on its news bulletin on television of Monday 11 May 2020.

MBC boss Aubrey Sumbuleta and Controller of News, Current Affairs and Online Service at MBC Vincent Khonyongwa: Issue apology

MBC management say in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the picture was erroneously used.

"The beaming of the said picture with such vulgar words was not a deliberate action on our part, but a serious oversight on the part of the those responsible for editing and quality control," reads the statement in part.

The state broadcaster says its editorial policy does not in anyway condone the use of vulgar language in any mode on any of its platforms.

"This serious mishap is sincerely regretted. Steps are being taken to remedy the same. "

It says the broadcaster usually does a thorough check of its content before it is brought on the public platform.

"As public broadcaster we would like to state that the vulgar language and the views expressed in the picture were not ours. They don't represent the values we stand for, or promote. The inconvenience caused by the picture is deeply and sincerely regretted," concludes the statement.

However, members of the general public feels something very important is missing in the apology: an apology to Chilima who the vulgar language has targeted.

