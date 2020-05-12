Namibia: Rural Schools Battle New Learning Mode

REGIONS with a high number of rural schools, amongst them Hardap, Omaheke and Erongo are finding the e-learning mode challenging.

Education directors from these regions said schools in their regions still face connectivity challenges, making e-learning difficult or impossible for pupils.

Speaking at the Covid-19 Communication Centre yesterday, the directors said the mode of learning embraced thus far is offline learning, which involves reaching pupils through printed study material, radio announcements and WhatsApp groups.

This was introduced as a means to cover the gap left by a lack of internet facilities at these schools.

Omaheke director of education Pecka Semba said the region has 47 schools, which is fewer than other regions, but the challenges they face are worse than those of other regions.

He said out of the 47 schools, 10 are not embracing offline learning, because they are in very remote areas with no connectivity.

"These 10 schools are not connected in terms of the latest technology. Our region has the largest number of marginalised tribes, including the San in Namibia, and they do not have the means to connect and their parents do not have the literacy level to assist.

"Except for connectivity, our region is vast and you cannot reach everyone easily. We take booklets to villages and to the parents, but they are unable to teach the children, because they are illiterate," Semba said.

He said the cost of producing booklets is high, but the region is addressing this.

Semba said pupils should participate actively in the learning process and ensure they understand what they are studying.

"This Covid-19 set-up calls for the kind of approach where pupils discover for themselves when printed study material is sent to them. If they do not understand information, they can contact someone for assistance," he said. Hardap director Gerhard Ndafenongo said his region has 60 schools, five of which are private institutions.

He added 80% of these are rural schools, and 12 schools have no access to internet or any form of connectivity.

Ndafenongo said most of the schools, save three, have access to MTC signals and pupils who are able to do so, work on their cell phones.

He said e-learning has been difficult for these schools, but they are printing out material for students. They also share information through radio and send the material via email.

Ndafenongo said teachers and principals need to be determined to tackle the challenges faced, adding little know-how exists on using the different technological platforms.

Another challenge Hardap faces is that there is no local content on the internet, which makes it hard for pupils to understand websites.

Speaking at the same platform, the Erongo regional director of education Enfriede Stephanus said there are about 78 schools in her region, and 20% are in rural areas. She said the rural area schools are the most affected by the new mode of learning, as they do not have proper connectivity, adding that most of these schools are in the Omaruru area.

She said the lockdown introduced as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak saw teachers working from home and were proactive and willing to develop material in the new mode of studying.

"Communication channels were established, WhatsApp groups were established for school material dissemination. We also used email, radio, television and even online platforms to distribute learning material," she said.

The Erongo regional education director stressed that introducing the e-learning mode remains a challenge, hence the ministry distributed hard copy material to the different schools for learners.