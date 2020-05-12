South Africa: Parliament Recommends Names of Candidates to Fill Icasa Council Vacancies

12 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has unanimously adopted a report recommending names of eight candidates to be considered for appointment to fill the five Council vacancies at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

The names are in order of priority, and they are: Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng, Ms Yolisa Kedama, Ms Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews, Mr Peter Zimri, Adv. Luthando Mkutumela. Dr Charles Lewis, Ms Amanda Cuba and Ms Sandisiwe Ncemane.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Boyce Maneli, thanked the members of the committee and support staff for their hard work throughout the recruitment process. "It is more commendable that the names were agreed upon through a consensus by all members of the committee, irrespective of our political party differences," said Mr Maneli.

The report will be tabled in the National Assembly for consideration and adoption, before it is forwarded to the Minister of Communications for appointment.

