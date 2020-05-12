South Africa: North West Man in Dock for Allegedly Raping 6-Year-Old Girl

12 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

North West police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl at a supermarket in the city of Hebron.

The man was arrested on Saturday.

It is alleged the girl was sent by her mother to a local supermarket on 5 May and the incident happened upon her arrival.

"After the ordeal, the victim went home and reported the incident to her mother. Further investigations led the police to identify and apprehend the suspect with assistance of members of the community," police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

On Monday, the suspect appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of rape. He will remain in custody until his next appearance on 21 May when he would be filing a formal bail application.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena commended the police for the swift arrest, saying crimes against women and children were a national priority, and they would leave no stone unturned until perpetrators were brought to book.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

