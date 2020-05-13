Nigeria: Armed Men Attack Kaduna Community, Kill 15 - Police

Photo: Domenico-de-ga/Wikimedia Commons
A map showing Kaduna state in Nigeria.
12 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The police in Kaduna State on Tuesday confirmed the killing of 15 persons by suspected bandits in Gonar Rogo village in Kajuru Local Government Area of the State.

The police, in a statement issued by the command spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, vowed to apprehend the culprits.

Mr Jalige said the command received a distress call on Tuesday through the DPO Kajuru that a group of armed men on motorbikes invaded Gonar Rogo, a remote village in Kufana district, Kajuru LGA.

"The attackers started shooting sporadically, attacking the villagers and in the process shot and killed 15 persons, and injured five others," he said.

He explained that, on the receipt of the information, the command promptly mobilised a combined team of PMF personnel, conventional police in synergy with the army and the local vigilante to the area.

"While we embarked on an intensive manhunt for the fleeing attackers, both the dead and the injured victims were evacuated to hospital," he said.

According to him, reinforcement has been drafted to the area "for intensive combing and patrol, with a view to forestalling further breakdown of law and order or reprisal attacks, as well as the arrest of perpetrators."

"The command calls on members of the public to continue to assist the police with useful information that could help in addressing these challenges and for the possible arrest of these criminals," Mr Jalige said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.