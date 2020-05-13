Nigerian Evacuated From Dubai Dies From Coronavirus - Official

Lagos State has recorded another death from coronavirus infection on Monday, an official has said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said the deceased is one of the Nigerians evacuated from Dubai by the federal government.

Mr Abayomi said the 32-year-old male patient returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition and died from COVID-19 infection on Monday.

Total deaths from coronavirus infection in Lagos now stands at 34.

Giving the updates of COVID-19 in the state, the commissioner said 88 new cases of COVID-19 Infection were confirmed in Lagos and the total number of confirmed cases is now 1949.

"Additional 33 COVID-19 patients; 9 females & 24 males have been discharged following full recovery. Total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Lagos now stands at 502.

"The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition, following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG," Mr Abayomi wrote.

Mr Abayomi urged Lagosians to remain committed to the rules guiding COVID-19 infection prevention despite the easing of lockdown in the state.

He appealed to Lagos residents to report all COVID-19 related issues to the ministry through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA - 08000267662.