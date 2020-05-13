Nigerian Evacuated From Dubai Dies From Coronavirus - Official

12 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Lagos State has recorded another death from coronavirus infection on Monday, an official has said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said the deceased is one of the Nigerians evacuated from Dubai by the federal government.

Mr Abayomi said the 32-year-old male patient returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition and died from COVID-19 infection on Monday.

Total deaths from coronavirus infection in Lagos now stands at 34.

Giving the updates of COVID-19 in the state, the commissioner said 88 new cases of COVID-19 Infection were confirmed in Lagos and the total number of confirmed cases is now 1949.

"Additional 33 COVID-19 patients; 9 females & 24 males have been discharged following full recovery. Total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Lagos now stands at 502.

"Another COVID-19 infection related death involving 32-year-old male has been recorded.

"The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition, following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG," Mr Abayomi wrote.

As of Monday, Lagos had 1949 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1395 active, 502 discharged and 34 deaths.

Mr Abayomi urged Lagosians to remain committed to the rules guiding COVID-19 infection prevention despite the easing of lockdown in the state.

He appealed to Lagos residents to report all COVID-19 related issues to the ministry through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA - 08000267662.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

