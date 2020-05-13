Nigeria: Bill for Independent Candidature Scales Second Reading

13 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim & Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The House of Representatives has passed, for second reading, a bill to allow independent candidates to contest for election in the country.

The bill, sponsored by the House Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), seeks to alter the 1999 Constitution to allow for independent candidacy to any elective offices.

During the short debate on the bill, some lawmakers supported its passage while others kicked against it, calling for proper scrutiny.

Speaking separately during the debate, Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) and Aminu Suleiman (APC, Kano) supported the bill while James Faleke (APC, Lagos) spoke against it.

The bill was later referred to the constitutional review committee for further legislative action.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

