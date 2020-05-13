Zimbabwe: ZCTU, NSSA Clash Over Proposed Goat Rearing Project

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has clashed with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) over a proposed goat rearing project which is expected to be financed from workers' monthly contributions.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, ZCTU secretary-general, Japhet Moyo confirmed details on the latest proposals describing them as "not necessary".

"I confirm that our representative in the NSSA board briefed the leadership on plans by NSSA to launch a massive goat rearing project which will be funded from workers' monthly contributions.

"In line with our protocol, the labour representative seconded by ZCTU to the board cannot vote for any decision without consulting.

"Against this background, we have objected the proposals," he said.

Moyo said the project proposal was classified as being in the national interest.

But the workers representative group feels this could be yet another project which could sink members' hard-earned monies.

"This is not the first time NSSA has sunk money into controversial projects.

"History has it that millions of dollars were lost in closed banks among other failed projects.

"Currently, pensioners' monthly payouts are estimated around US$5 per month yet the authority continues to find avenues to loot the fund," he said.

Moyo said considering the state of the economy, it was foolhardy to engage in what he described as experiments.

He urged authorities to prioritise the welfare of employees and pensioners who contribute monthly to the fund.

Contacted for comment, NSSA marketing and communications executive, Tendai Mutseyekwa said he was not aware of the proposed project.

ZCTU seconded representatives to the NSSA board have played a critical role in exposing scandals at the authority over the past years.

However, most of the representatives have paid the price through expulsions.