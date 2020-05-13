Malawi: Atupele Persuades Kaliati, Others to Return to DPP

12 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi has told the UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati to return to the ruling party.

Atupele with Nankhumwa campaigning in Lhomwe belt Atupele is attracting crowds in campaign for DPP-UDF President Peter Mutharika's running mate Atupele Muluzi addressing a whistle stop meeting

Atupele said this when he addressed a record crowd at Nkando in Mulanje, the home of Patricia Kaliati.

"President Peter Mutharika has always said that the Democratic Progressive Party doors are open so Honourable Kaliati is free to join our alliance," said Atupele, who is on the campaign trail ahead of the July 2 election.

There was no immediate comment from Kaliati.

Speaking to thousands of people at Chitakale Trading Center in Mulanje, Muluzi asked the youth to vote for Mutharika saying the president thinks of the youth.

"You will appreciate that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has made the development of the youths in the country as a priority, this is evident enough that our president has confidence in the youth," said Atupele.

In his speech, the DPP vice president (South), Kondwani Nankhumwa told people of Mulanje South Constituency that come July 2, they should make vote Mutharika.

Nankhumwa said Mulanje has always rallied behind democracy, saying as such, the DPP-UDF alliance is set to continue with development projects in the country.

"Mulanje sisunga kape... Mulanje doesn't keep backward thinking people. I should urge all of you who are development conscious to vote for the DPP-UDF alliance," he said.

He said Mutharika and Muluzi were right candidates for the job.

Mutharika, who is DPP torchbearer in the July 2 presidential election rerun, named Atupele as his running mate. The two parties are in an electoral alliance.

