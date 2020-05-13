Zimbabwe: 140 Returnees Leave Quarantine Centre

Over 140 returnees who arrived from South Africa who were being quarantined at the National Social Security (NSSA) Hotel, will be released today after staying at the facility for between eight and 21 days.

Those that have not completed the mandatory 21 days, will be moved to quarantine centres nearer their homes. The Director of Social Welfare in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mr Totamirepi Tirivavi said the move was part of Government's efforts to de-congest the Beitbridge centre.

The Beitbridge centre will remain with 150 people. Returnees that have completed their quarantine will be assisted with transport home.

Mr Tirivavi said security had also been beefed up, with more police officers and the Zimbabwe National Army deployed to enhance the safety of returnees and the public.

There have been no reports of people absconding from the quarantine centre since security was heightened.

"Currently, we are in the process of discharging over 140 people who have tested negative of Covid-19 after quarantining here. These will complete quarantine at centres closer to the final destinations.

"Zupco buses and our officers are finalising the list of those that will be moved. The idea is to decongest this place and remain with a standard manageable number," he said.

The Beitbridge quarantine centre has so far handled 227 people.

It has 197 people comprising 111 men, 64 women and 22 children. Eight people escaped in the first week of operation, prompting authorities to boost security.