Zimbabwe: Dairibord Honours $3m Hospital Pledge

13 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited yesterday donated products worth $232 060 to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (formerly Harare Central Hospital, as it starts fulfilling the pledge it made to President Mnangagwa at State House last month to distribute food products worth $3 million to hospitals.

The donation comprised maheu, tea bags, lacto, yoghurt, juices, mineral water, among other products, while more foodstuffs worth $172 500 will be delivered.

Other health institutions expected to benefit from the $3 million donation are Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Wilkins Hospital, Mpilo Hospital, Ekusileni Hospital, Marondera Hospital, Masvingo General Hospital, Mutare General Hospital, Gweru General Hospital, Chipinge District Hospital and Nyanga District Hospital.

Dairibord Zimbabwe marketing director Mrs Tracey Mutavire handed over the goods to the hospital's operations director Mr Peter Gwata.

"As Dairibord, we saw it fit to rise to the national challenge and join the nation in fighting this global pandemic targeting hospital as beneficiaries. It is our hope that our nutritious food and beverage brands will contribute towards the speedy recovery of the sick, which will create capacity for the hospitals to admit more patients," Mrs Mutavire said.

"Hospitals are indicating how much they can handle at each delivery given the cold chain requirements for some of our products as well as general storage space requirements for goods," said Mrs Mutavire.

Mr Gwata commended the gesture.

"We are grateful to the donation to our institution. The food will help patients to get the recommended diet," he said.

Last month, the parastatal donated $1 million, products worth $3 million and 30 tonnes of maize meal for health workers on the frontline.

