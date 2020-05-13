Zimbabwe: Lockdown - 90 000 Poor Locals to Each Receive $300 Govt Vulnerability Support

13 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima says government has identified 90 000 vulnerable citizens who will soon start receiving an increased amount of $300 to cushion them against the effects of the Covid-19 induced lockdown period.

Speaking at a Tuesday post-cabinet media briefing in Harare, minister Mavima assured the nation only deserving locals will benefit from the fund.

Government has raised the money from the initial $200 to $300 per person due to the obtaining inflationary environment.

Treasury recently released $125 million of the $600 million promised by government to help the vulnerable, among them those with disability and informal traders.

Said the minister, "We had been tasked by cabinet to go and look at the numbers and make sure that what we are working with are bona fide citizens who should receive this money under the criteria that we use to establish vulnerability.

"We had to go back and revise the figures on the whole list and so far approved 90 000 people. We will continue to look at the database.

"Treasury has also revised the figure upwards from $200 to $300 per beneficiary and we should be starting to make disbursements once validation process of those who are vulnerable is done," said Mavima.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has said government set aside $600 million in financial support to small businesses and vulnerable people affected by the financially barren lockdown period.

Of the amount, $200 million is going to benefit the groups under a Cash Transfer programme for at least three months.

The selection process of the vulnerable households has been done according to the Social Welfare Assistance Act which provides for destitute or indigent persons.

