Zimbabwe: Teachers Want Govt Assurances of Free Masks, Sanitisers Before Schools Opening

13 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) has warned educators will not return to schools for the second term if government did not provide them with free masks and hand sanitisers.

ZIMTA is the largest and most influential professional teacher trade union in Zimbabwe, advocating for quality education for all and the educators' rights.

Through its twitter handle Tuesday, ZIMTA declared teachers were not going to resume their duties when schools reopen, if they were not provided with free masks and hand sanitisers.

"No free mask and hand sanitisers, no school," tweeted ZIMTA.

The teachers group has been at the forefront of making demands on behalf of its membership during the current Covid-19 menace.

Lately, the group has urged government to employ more teachers in a bid to reduce class sizes when schools reopen.

"Government must re-organise the systems; # Employ qualified Teachers # Reduce class sizes."

ZIMTA has also called upon Government to provide Personal Protective Equipment for teachers in this time when the country is facing the COVID 19 pandemic.

