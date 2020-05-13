Zimbabwe: New Twist to Bulawayo Police Sibling Attack Case

The case of six Bulawayo police officers who allegedly attacked two city women for violating lockdown rules has taken a new twist with the victims accusing the police of protecting a senior police officer implicated in the widely condemned abuse.

Six police officers were Friday last week arrested for allegedly assaulting sisters, Ntombizodwa and Nokuthula Mpofu for hours with batons on their backs, hips and legs for violating the on-going national lockdown against the spread of Covid-19.

The suspects were briefly taken to Western Commonage Magistrates' Court on Saturday, but the case could not start after the women's lawyers cited some anomalies in the way the case was being handled.

The siblings were accusing a senior police officer with the rank of a superintendent of playing a key role in their assault.

They are up in arms the senior police officer was not amongst the suspects who appeared in courts along with his junior colleagues Saturday.

Following the complainants, one of their lawyers, Nqobani Sithole met with the police on Monday and raised concern over how the case was being handled.

"We met with senior police officers within the hierarchy and it was agreed a senior officer of a rank of a Superintendent and above should investigate the matter.

"The issue that we were raising was whether a senior officer in the police force can be investigated by a junior officer," Sithole told NewZimbabwe.com.

Sithole said one Chief Superintendent Bikisi agreed to engage his superiors over the lawyers' request.

"The net effect of it is that as of today, investigations are going to progress and all those people who are suspected to have been involved in the assault be investigated," Sithole said.

After the investigations, the lawyer said an identification parade will then take place.

The suspects arrested are Tichaona Zariro, Christabel Munyondo, Elizabeth Denhere, Patson Gumoreyi, Zibusiso Masuku and Simbarashe Bvekwa.