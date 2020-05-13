Namibia: Virus Halts Pageants

Conny Maritz, managing director of the Miss Namibia pageant, announced yesterday both the Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia pageants are cancelled for this year.

This is due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the declaration of a national emergency, an international travel ban, national lockdowns, and a general economic depression.

"We have carefully considered the effect of the pandemic on international pageantry, the Miss Namibia 2020 pageant, the Miss Teen Namibia 2020 pageant, the health of members of the supporting public and that of prospective participants, and in particular the financial impact of the pandemic on the pageants' sponsors," Maritz said.

"It will simply not be responsible . . . or fair to burden our loyal sponsors with requests for support in these dreadful times. As it is, it will not be legally permissible to organise or present the national crowning events on the scheduled dates."

Miss Namibia 2019, Nadja Breytenbach, and Miss Teen Namibia 2019, Schwane Blignaut, will continue to engage in public commitments and represent the pageants' sponsors, Maritz said.

Both Breytenbach and Blignaut are thrilled to have another year as title holders and plan to continue working on their charitable causes.

Blignaut says she is looking forward to her workshop called 'Beauty Has A Story', which focuses on motivating young girls to be confident.

"To carry this crown is something I have been hoping for since I was a little girl, so I will make the best of it. I could not be more blessed and honoured to share my story and use my voice to speak up for those who feel they can't use theirs," she says.

Blignaut urges the public to be positive despite the restrictions of the pandemic.

"It is not an easy time for anyone, but I believe everything happens for a reason.

Breytenbach advises those who were looking forward to competing in the pageant this year to use the extra time to sharpen their skills.

"There are only two ways to look at the situation - negative or positive. I see it as a positive: We can use the extended time to prepare better and grow."