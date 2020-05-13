Malawi: Misa Malawi Condemns Mbc, Urges Macra to Act On Unprofessional Conduct

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapterhas condemned public broadcaster MBCtv for using swearwords against the country's vice president Saulos Chilima on Monday evening news bulletin.

Misa Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga has described as immoral and an attack on professional journalism the use of swearwords by public broadcaster MBCtv

In the report that was narrated by journalist Henry Haukeya, the station used a screenshot of Facebook comments with swearwords targeted at the Vice President Saulos Chilima.

MBC management has since apologized for the broadcast saying it was an oversight on the part of the editorial team.

But Misa Malawi finds the broadcast not only shameful but a serious attack on journalism and Malawi's moral standards.

Reads the statement in part: "It is against Malawian culture and the principles and values of professional journalism. The Communications Act of 2016 is clear on MBC's public service obligations. It is appalling that the public broadcaster acted in such a manner.".

Ndanga urge individual journalists at MBC to rise above partisan journalism and embrace a culture of professionalism and integrity to safeguard their own career, media freedom and independence.

She has also asked Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to discipline MBC and ensure the station is professional and operates according to the provisions of the Communications Act.

Ndanga has also asked parliament to take concrete steps that's would guarantee nonpartisan programming at MBC at all times.

