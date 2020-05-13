Zimbabwe Records 37 COVID-19 Cases and 12 Recoveries

12 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has recorded an increase in Covid-19 positive cases and recoveries as the world continues to fight against the pandemic.

In a daily update released yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, out of the 834 rapid screening tests and 726 PCR done, one of the PCR tests from Harare came out positive for COVID-19.

Three recoveries from Harare were also recorded which were confirmed through consecutive PCR negative tests from samples taken at least 24 hours apart in line with the WHO guidance.

"To Date, the country now has 37 confirmed cases with 12 recoveries included and for deaths," read the update.

The Ministry of Health has also increased COVID-19 testing bringing it to a total of 12 498 rapid screening tests and 10 598 diagnostic tests done as at 11 May 2020.

The Ministry continues to encourage the nation to be on high alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Practice good hygiene, always wear a face mask in public areas and continue to exercise social distancing," read the update.

According the WHO Situation Report (112), 4 006 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 278 892 deaths have been reported from more than 210 countries globally.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.