Zimbabwe Records 37 COVID-19 Cases and 12 Recoveries

The government has recorded an increase in Covid-19 positive cases and recoveries as the world continues to fight against the pandemic.

In a daily update released yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, out of the 834 rapid screening tests and 726 PCR done, one of the PCR tests from Harare came out positive for COVID-19.

Three recoveries from Harare were also recorded which were confirmed through consecutive PCR negative tests from samples taken at least 24 hours apart in line with the WHO guidance.

"To Date, the country now has 37 confirmed cases with 12 recoveries included and for deaths," read the update.

The Ministry of Health has also increased COVID-19 testing bringing it to a total of 12 498 rapid screening tests and 10 598 diagnostic tests done as at 11 May 2020.

The Ministry continues to encourage the nation to be on high alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Practice good hygiene, always wear a face mask in public areas and continue to exercise social distancing," read the update.

According the WHO Situation Report (112), 4 006 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 278 892 deaths have been reported from more than 210 countries globally.