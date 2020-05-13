Malawi: Sulom in Talks With TNM to Renew Sponsorship

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) says it is in constant talks with the elite league sponsors, TNM, as the agreement between the two sides is coming to an end.

This is the final year in the sponsorship agreement that started in 2006 and SULOM says it is already engaging the sponsors on a possible new agreement while at the same time sourcing views from all stakeholders including clubs themselves.

SULOM General Secretary, Williams Banda, says as a Malawian company, TNM has shown interest to continue sponsoring the league.

"TNM is a Malawian company and it came to our rescue when there was nobody to help us sponsor the league. The company realised the agreement was coming to an end and showed interest to continue sponsoring the league.

"We hope our talks will help to reach another agreement. We will tell Malawians what will come out of our talks at an opportune time," Banda told Sam Banda of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

TNM has been sponsoring the league for fourteen years now but some soccer followers have always said that the package for the league is low compared to neighbouring countries.

Reports indicate that even the money that the champion gets at the end of the season does not match that which the club spends for the whole season.