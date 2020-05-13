Rwanda: Mango Telecom Launches Special 4G Promo

During lockdown, when everyone needed a reliable network the most to beat the homely boredom and keep life as normal, almost every user witnessed how frustrating 'poor' internet can be.

A week ago when it was loosened after over five weeks, complaints about speed gradually faded out, letting a deeper concern bud out: what package has more to offer?

There is no better answer than a unique product specifically tailor-made for the pandemic period where many people are still working from home as organisations continue to observe social distance measures.

And in this bid, Mango Telecom Rwanda, a local distributor of high speed internet, has come to the cutting edge with its special promotion.

Launched Sunday, May 10, 'Mango 4G Agahebuzo Promotion' comprises special volume plans of high quality internet bundles of the fourth generation or 4G.

Over a period of three months - that is until August 9, 2020, the firm has promised its subscribers an incomparable experience where they will see the "difference between 3G and 4G."

Eric Niyomugabo, General Manager of Mango Telecom Rwanda said the promotion was designed to stretch out a helping hand to individuals and businesses in this critical period of time.

"Although the lockdown has ended, only 50 percent of workers are back to office and schools are opting for online teaching. We want to let people think about normal life and let them know that 4G is real," he said.

The promotion is made of four different monthly packages, varying in terms of amount and price.

Within the promotion framework, you can purchase 5GB of internet at Rwf3,500. Normally, you would get the same package for Rwf11,000.

A bundle of 10GB is now Rwf5,500 from Rwf17,000 while 30GB are discounted to Rwf16,000 from Rwf45,000.

The last product gives you 50GB at Rwf26,000. Outside the promo, this amount would cost Rwf 72,000.

As opposed to unlimited plans, volume plans in the promotion are limited in a way. The amount of connection data is exhaustible and expires after a month. But a client is able to top up if the volume is exhausted before the expiration date.

While unlimited plans offer basic quality and are limited for network sharing and tethering, these volume plans are high-speed quality which does not subside no matter how much it is shared.

The company says that the promotion means more than halving the price on their premium products. This, according to Niyomugabo, responds to the financial hardships that most individuals and institutions are coping with at the moment.

Apart from the discount, new clients are given free Mango SIM cards, which can be ordered online via deliver.mangotelecom.rw and delivered for free to the subscriber where they are.

Existing subscribers don't need to make a trip to Mango shops to top up because they have an option of buying their respective packages through LTE RWA App which allows digital payment systems.

Queries and orders can also be placed via the company's toll free line 2550 or 0786666666, social platforms of Mango Telecom Rwanda, or at its more than 20 branches dispersed in all provinces.

To know which Mango telecom shop is near you, all you do is to search "Mango 4G service center" and it is shown on your screen.

