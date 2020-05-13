Rwanda: SC Kiyovu Marks 56th Anniversary

SC Kiyovu, one of the oldest football clubs in Rwanda, marked their 56th anniversary on Monday, May 11.

Established in May 1964, the Nyamirambo-based side are second among the oldest teams in Rwanda Premier League, only behind Mukura Victory Sport who were formed in 1963.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, Abdul Seburengo, one of the players who made the team's first squad, said that "SC Kiyovu is what it is today because of its achievements over the years. It makes me proud to have been one of the club's first players."

"The club was originally called Kigali Sport, and later was changed to SC Kiyovu," he recalls.

The former local football giants, SC Kiyovu, are six-time champions and three-time winners of the Peace Cup (formerly Rwandan Cup). However, they have not won any major silverware since 1993 when they clinched their last league title.

In a separate interview, the club's spokesperson, Theodore Ntarindwa, noted that they did not organise anniversary celebrations due to Covid-19 pandemic and urged fans to stay safe.

"We urge fans to keep safe right now and continue to observe the government's prevention guidelines. We will (probably) celebrate after the pandemic," said Ntarindwa.

In the 2019-20 topflight league, which was at Match-day 24 before it was suspended in March, SC Kiyovu are fifth on the 16-team table with 35 points.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa