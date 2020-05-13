East Africa: Regional Business Body Welcomes Resolutions From EAC Leaders

13 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

The East African Business Council has welcomed resolutions adopted by the leaders of Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan, and Uganda during a meeting that was held on Tuesday, aimed at containing COVID-19.

A consultative meeting held virtually by the four leaders agreed among others, for partner states adopt a harmonised system for certification and sharing of COVID-19 test results.

President Kagame, who is the sitting Chairperson of the East African Community, chaired the meeting.

The Business Council said it "salutes the EAC Heads of State for adopting a common approach towards curbing the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the EAC region."

According to a subsequent communique, the leaders took note of the current status of the pandemic in the region and commended the ministers responsible for health, trade, transport, and EAC affairs for their initiative in adopting a regional approach to the pandemic.

The four Presidents took note of the regional response plan and directed the ministers responsible for health, trade, transport and EAC affairs "to ensure that it complements the partner states' national COVID-19 response plans."

The EAC Business Community has been advocating and calling on leaders to have a common approach to respond to the pandemic.

The latest resolutions are in line with the proposals that the business community had made.

Peter Mathuki, Executive Director for East African Business Council said that the communique is indeed geared towards protecting the lives of people, economic recovery and facilitating the free movement of cargo and services across borders.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.