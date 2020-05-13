Malawi: DPP-UDF MPs to Push MEC to Change Poll Date - 'Judges Shouldn't Be Ruling Malawi'

12 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its electoral alliance partners, United Democratic Front (UDF), have resolved to push Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct the fresh presidential election earlier than July 2, 2020.

Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to DPP and UDF held a joint meeting Tuesday and have since agreed to direct embattled MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and her cohort of Commissioners to call for the election earlier before their term of office expires - which is withing 150 days that Constitution Court ordered the fresh elections to be held.

The Commissioners' term of office expires next month.

Ironically, as DPP vice president for Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, who is also Minister of Justice was briefing the MPs about the strategy at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, the MEC chairperson was also addressing the National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) meeting in Mangochi on similar plans.

It is expected that the DPP will introduce the change of elections date as a Bill in Parliaent at the next sitting which is for national budget.

A source privy to the discussions of the DPP and UDF meeting confided in Nyasa Times that DPP is concerned that the Judiciary seems to be "ruling Malawi" as regards the preparation and direction of the fresh poll and ruling party agrees that "this must be stopped."

Commenting on the development, a political analyst from Chancellor College said the plan clearly confirms public speculation that the DPP/UDF alliance is also in an alliance with MEC.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.