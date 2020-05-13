Tanzania: This Is How NCCA Supports Vaccination to Under-Five Children

FOR some years back, underfive children in the community living in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), missed vaccines for preventable childhood diseases due to lack of health services in their area.

The same applied for expectant mothers who were forced to walk for about 30 kilometers to the Ngorongoro District council (outside the Authority's boundaries) to deliver. Most of them would often skip pre-natal health care for checkups throughout the pregnancy because it was just too far.

However all that have changed after NCAA offered one of its houses for immunisation services, and let Ngorongoro District Council fill it with all important vaccines for children and availed medicines medical supplies and health personnel.

Ngorongoro Division Health Officer, Augustalo Mwegela said there was no alternative but to skip vaccination for our children despite their importance to prevent childhood diseases. He said due to lack of health services in the neighborhood, they relied on traditional birth attendants have been the main health care providers for women during childbirth.

The women would not go to hospital located over 30 kilometres away because there was no reliable transport due to poor infrastructure. There were also dangerous wild animals on way to the health centre," he said.

He said that the situation changed for better during the fifth-phase government where District Council has also bought a stand-by ambulance. NCAA provides fuel and maintenance services for the vehicle. NCAA introduced mobile clinics for vaccination in the community, which composed of 25 villages and three tribes, namely Maasai, Datoga and Hadzabe.

Every village has own day for vaccination and so mothers and their newborns have been attending clinics for ante-natal health care which include routine childhood immunisations. NCAA Public Relations Officer, Mr Kassim Nyaki said that health services were among of the Authority's priorities.

Between 2014/2015 and 2018/2019 it contributed 2.5bn/-to support various health projects in and around the conservation area. The projects involved improvements in health infrastructures, including rehabilitation and construction of health centers as well as medicines purchase.

"The Authority has been supporting the nearby health centers so as to promote and maintain good relationships with its neighbours. For instance, the Authority contributed 500m/- to support the ongoing construction of a health centre at Mang'ola area of Karatu District," he said.

It also contributed 400m/- for Samunge hospital and 100m/-for Arash health center, all in Loliondo area of Ngorongoro District. Other projects were for rehabilitation of the dispensaries as well as construction of health services providers' homes in various areas within the conservation area.

The NCAA health related support is continuous as it is currently processing Community Health Fund (CHF), insurance for 1,550 households in the community. Roughly, about 10,000 family members are expecting to benefit with the service, according to the Authority's Community Development Manager, Mr Mdala Fedes.

Community members will start to benefit from CHF services next month, he said. The Authority has recently offered 180m/-to support construction of maternity ward at Nainokanoka health centre.

He further revealed that since NCAA community members are not allowed to engage in any human activities for the sake of environment and wildlife conservation, the authority has also been providing food, mostly maize at reasonable price.

Food provision was for the same aim of maintaining healthy members in the community, he said. NCAA used to purchase 3,600 tonnes of maize a year and sell them (to community members) at minimal price. However, food provision is set to end up in 2022 because already the members will be empowered to conduct various economic activities for their incomes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beekeeping is part of NCAA support to the community members wherein approximately 2,000 beehives as well as honey extracting attires and other protective gears have already put in place. He said 200m/-has been set aside for honey processing factory.

The factory's main task will be candle manufacturing as NCAA has already created the markets in various tourist hotels in Arusha Region.

"Other economic activities are milk and leather processing activities after the Authority improved cattle, in terms of vaccinations to prevent them from about five possible diseases. It has also made available the modern high-breed type of cattle seeds to improve all cattle products, including milk and leather," he said, adding that: About 400m/-is available for milk and leather factories, 200m/- each, with some community members in groups already benefited with trainings on how to run the business at initial stages. Community members will be selling their products to Cooperative Unions, which have been also sponsored by NCAA," said Mr Fedes.