Zimbabwe: 26,000 Nabbed for Violating Lockdown Restrictions

12 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Police say they have 26 398 people in different parts of the country for violating the lockdown regulations imposed by government to try and minimise the spread of Covid-19.

The country in now in week seven of the unprecedented business and job break.

In a twitter message posted Tuesday, police urged citizens to stay at home and warned that arrests will continue on those violating the law.

"A total of 26 398 people have so far been arrested for violating the national lockdown regulations movements.

"We urge the public to stay at home, save for those who have been exempted to provide essential services i.e medical, mining and retail.

"Replenishing of supplies should be done at the nearest shops or within a 5km radius and gathering for the purpose of consuming alcohol at shopping or private residents is illegal. The police will arrest all those who violate the law," said the ZRP.

Hard-pressed Zimbabweans surviving on vending and other self-help projects have found it difficult to keep indoors due to hunger.

Many have found themselves in trouble with authority after coming into city centres to continue with their businesses.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has acknowledged the difficulties faced by poor citizens during the lockdown period while urging locals to endure the tough period as the country grapples with the most challenging health crisis in decades.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.