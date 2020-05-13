Malawi: Mtambo in Lilongwe Road Show Campaign for Chakwera Presidency

12 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Citizen for Transformation (CFT) political movement leader Timothy Mtamboa on Tuesday today holding whistle stop tours in Lilongwe and Mchinji drumming up support for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera ahead of the July 2 fresh presidential election.

Speaking at Mpingu in Lilongwe, Mtambo called on the people to massively vote for Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima, saying these are two politicians with a clean record.

He reminded the people of the ills the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has perpetrated.

Miles away in the south, President Peter Mutharika's running mate in the election, Atupele Muluzi stormed the lhomwe belt of Blantyre, Mulanje and Phalombe.

His message is the same that it is only the experienced President Mutharika who can take Malawi to new developmental heights.

The politicians continue to disregard Covid-19 strict preventive measures as there is no social distance among the people during the rallies and over 100 people attend such rallies.

