Malawi COVID-19 Cases Now 58, Lilongwe Remains Worst Hit

12 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Malawi has registered one more case of Covid-19, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58.

Mhango, briefing journalists in Lilongwe, said the new case involves a 73-year-old man from Chilinde in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe remains the worst hit with 2s cases, including two deaths, followed by Blantyre with 16 confirmed cases and one death, Thyolo is third with eight cases while Mzuzu has three and one each in Mulanje, Zomba, Nkhotakota, Mangochi, Karonga and Zomba.

The pandemic has hit 10 of the country's 28 districts.

