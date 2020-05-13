Somalia COVID-19 Cases Cross 1,000 Mark

12 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia's confirmed Covid-19 cases crossed the 1,000 mark over the weekend as the country continues to record an alarming spike in positive results.

Coronavirus cases rose by 57 on Sunday and on Monday rose by 35 to now stand at a total of 1,089.

On Sunday, Minister for Health Dr Fawzia Abikar Nur announced that the positive cases were recorded in Mogadishu and surrounding areas, the semiautonomous state of Puntland and Somaliland.

While Puntland is a member state of the federal government of Somalia, Somaliland in the northwest unilaterally declared cessation from the rest of Somalia in May 1991.

Covid-19 deaths have also risen to 52 while 121 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Health on Covid-19 Dr Mohamed Mohamoud Fuje said on Monday that Somalia ranks 13th among African countries affected by coronavirus.

He called the situation very frightening, and advised Somalis to abide by all State advice.

