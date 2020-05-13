Kenya: Gor Mahia Urge Fans to Take Up Membership

Gor Mahia on Tuesday issued a notification of registration of new members and called on the club faithful to participate in the exercise so as to help the team stay a float.

Club deputy secretary general Ronald Ngala also asked existing K'Ogalo members to renew their membership to continue aiding the financially-crippled reigning Kenyan Premier League champions.

"Notice is hereby given of registration of new members and renewal of existing members of the club with immediate effect. The registration of fee and renewal fee of Sh1, 200, that is payable in full at once through MPESA pay bill number 350100," the club said in a statement.

"When making payment, please use your name as the account number to enable the club to identify you when compiling the register of members."

"We urge our fans to register in numbers by following the outlined procedures. By registering they will provide the club with an immense income which can assist in paying players during these tough times," Ngala said.

"Members can also bring ideas and other initiatives which can help the club grow and attract sponsors. Sponsorship doesn't only come when the club has no money but also even during periods when we are financially stable."

He added that the club has no money.

"No member has renewed his/her registration so far and we urge them to do so. We don't want to quote a given target because people may think we have some bad motive on how the money shall be used," added Ngala.

Since the exit of K'Ogalo's shirt sponsors SportPesa last August, Gor have failed to pay players their salaries and bonuses running into several months.

Gor now join rivals AFC Leopards who recently published a list of new members and those who have renewed their membership totalling 1,700.