Angola Cancels Deal Over Freight Infringements

Luanda — Angolan Government has ordered, with immediate effect, the termination of a contract with a company it hired to freight biosafety items from China into the country.

According to the Multisectoral Commission for Covid-19 Combat and Prevention, private entities out of the contract have been unfairly taking advantage of part of the load capacity of the airplane chartered by Angolan Government to fly in the shipments.

In a press release that reached Angop on Tuesday, the Commission says that in addition to terminating the contract, a probe will be ordered to find responsibilities.

The first batch of medical items from China arrived in Angola on Tuesday last week, as part of the items imported to help fight the pandemic that has so far infected 45 people in the country.

According to the Multisectoral Commission, the biosecurity items flown in in that manner will revert to the State.

Subsequently, Angolan State-owned airline (TAAG) has been chosen to take over the shipment of the goods awaiting in China.