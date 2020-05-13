Angola Cancels Deal Over Freight Infringements

12 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Government has ordered, with immediate effect, the termination of a contract with a company it hired to freight biosafety items from China into the country.

According to the Multisectoral Commission for Covid-19 Combat and Prevention, private entities out of the contract have been unfairly taking advantage of part of the load capacity of the airplane chartered by Angolan Government to fly in the shipments.

In a press release that reached Angop on Tuesday, the Commission says that in addition to terminating the contract, a probe will be ordered to find responsibilities.

The first batch of medical items from China arrived in Angola on Tuesday last week, as part of the items imported to help fight the pandemic that has so far infected 45 people in the country.

According to the Multisectoral Commission, the biosecurity items flown in in that manner will revert to the State.

Subsequently, Angolan State-owned airline (TAAG) has been chosen to take over the shipment of the goods awaiting in China.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.