Tunisia: 'We Are Determined to Strengthen Government Ruling Coalition', PM Says in Interview With 'France 24'

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said Tuesday his government "is a national unity government par excellence" stressing that "parties of all political persuasions are represented in the government coalition".

In an interview with France 24, Fakhfakh stressed the importance of broadening the parties making up this coalition, while considering that the "consensus" has previously proved its failure.

He also called for a rapprochement between the coalition parties, saying he would not give in to any pressure.

Fakhfakh indicated that his government is concerned by the continuation of the democratic process in Tunisia and the implementation of the reform programmes.

He said calls for the overthrow of the government and parliament "do not frighten Tunisians and will not discourage the government from reform, social justice and the fight against corruption."

In addition, he described his relations with President Kais Said as "excellent", noting that the Head of State shares with him the same values for Tunisia and the same desire for change.

In response to a question about the recent appointments of advisers within his cabinet, Elyes Fakhfakh said that the appointment of 12 advisers (7 experts and 5 representatives of the government coalition) is intended to facilitate the government's work in its relations with the parliament and parliamentary blocs.

These appointments will allow for greater efficiency in proposing legislation and carrying out reforms, he pointed out.

Regarding the controversy over the announced privileges for the media sector, Fakhfakh said that these privileges are subject to conditions and that they were decided to save the workers in the media sector as well as other sectors affected by COVID-19 such as small trades, tourism and culture.

On the Libyan issue, the Premier stressed that Tunisia's position has remained unchanged since the beginning of that crisis, saying "we are with international legality and for an inter-Libyan solution, refusing any project of division of the country or foreign military intervention".

Moreover, Fakhfakh said his first official trip abroad will be to Algeria with which Tunisia has deep historical relations.

On the Francophonie summit to be hosted by Tunisia at the end of 2020, Fakhfakh pointed out that the conditions for the organisation of the summit have been the subject of a meeting with the French Prime Minister in the past two weeks.

The two prime ministers had discussed the possibility of postponing the date of the summit to the beginning of 2021, taking into consideration the evolution of the pandemic and the global health situation.