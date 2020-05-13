South Africa: Chance to Save the School Year Gets Slimmer By the Day

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Le Cordeur

If we are serious about the reopening of schools, it will require a combined effort from all.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown seven weeks ago, we realised that it was in everyone's interest to co-operate. Not only are lives on the line, but our buckling economy could collapse. South Africans united behind the president. There was a national feeling of togetherness.

For three weeks it worked well. Lockdown regulations were obeyed because we had a communal goal. When the president asked us to stay home for two more weeks, we listened. But after five weeks, the wheels started coming off.

It began with Ramaphosa's U-turn on the cigarette ban. Opposition parties could not let the opportunity pass to speculate that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was the one in control. Despite the logic of freeing prisoners from crowded jails, the president's decision is being questioned. Once again, South Africa is divided.

In this regard, we can learn from New Zealand. In one of the most successful campaigns against Covid-19, they started with a culture of unity. John F Kennedy said:

"In a time of domestic crisis, men of goodwill should be able to unite regardless of party or politics."...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.