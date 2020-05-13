South Africa: Chance to Save the School Year Gets Slimmer By the Day

opinion

If we are serious about the reopening of schools, it will require a combined effort from all.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown seven weeks ago, we realised that it was in everyone's interest to co-operate. Not only are lives on the line, but our buckling economy could collapse. South Africans united behind the president. There was a national feeling of togetherness.

For three weeks it worked well. Lockdown regulations were obeyed because we had a communal goal. When the president asked us to stay home for two more weeks, we listened. But after five weeks, the wheels started coming off.

It began with Ramaphosa's U-turn on the cigarette ban. Opposition parties could not let the opportunity pass to speculate that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was the one in control. Despite the logic of freeing prisoners from crowded jails, the president's decision is being questioned. Once again, South Africa is divided.

In this regard, we can learn from New Zealand. In one of the most successful campaigns against Covid-19, they started with a culture of unity. John F Kennedy said:

"In a time of domestic crisis, men of goodwill should be able to unite regardless of party or politics."...