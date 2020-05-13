Tunisia: Head of State Visits Directorate General of Intervention Units At Bouchoucha Barracks

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Said went Tuesday evening to the Directorate General of Intervention Units at the Bouchoucha barracks.

The Head of State shared an Iftar meal with senior security officials of the Ministry of Interior and members of intervention units belonging to different corps, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The President, who was welcomed on his arrival by Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi and senior security officials, saluted the flag as the national anthem was performed and inquired about the arrangements and promptness of the security units.

He learnt about the efforts deployed by the national anti-terrorist brigade to combat the spread of coronavirus, including the provision of an equipped ambulance to officers of the Directorate General of Intervention Units in the Greater Tunis area and the regions.

The Head of State praised the efforts made by the offices and staff of the Directorate General, commending their dedication and abnegation in the accomplishment of their noble mission at the service of the homeland