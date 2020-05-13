Tunisia: Head of State Visits Directorate General of Intervention Units At Bouchoucha Barracks

13 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Said went Tuesday evening to the Directorate General of Intervention Units at the Bouchoucha barracks.

The Head of State shared an Iftar meal with senior security officials of the Ministry of Interior and members of intervention units belonging to different corps, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The President, who was welcomed on his arrival by Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi and senior security officials, saluted the flag as the national anthem was performed and inquired about the arrangements and promptness of the security units.

He learnt about the efforts deployed by the national anti-terrorist brigade to combat the spread of coronavirus, including the provision of an equipped ambulance to officers of the Directorate General of Intervention Units in the Greater Tunis area and the regions.

The Head of State praised the efforts made by the offices and staff of the Directorate General, commending their dedication and abnegation in the accomplishment of their noble mission at the service of the homeland

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.